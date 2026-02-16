The Boston Red Sox made a subtle but strategic adjustment early in spring training workouts. Jarren Duran has been taking reps in right field, a move tied directly to the upcoming World Baseball Classic rather than any regular-season change within Boston’s projected outfield alignment.

Spring Training games have not yet begun—the Red Sox open their Grapefruit League schedule Saturday against the Minnesota Twins—but defensive positioning during workouts has already drawn attention.

Throughout his Red Sox tenure, Duran has primarily worked in center and left field. His right field assignments in February prioritize tournament readiness over any shift in the club's long-term strategy. Wilyer Abreu remains Boston’s established starting right fielder, and that hierarchy has not changed.

With the World Baseball Classic set for March, Duran will represent Team Mexico. He is expected to handle right field during the tournament, prompting the Red Sox to prioritize comfort with positioning, reads, and throwing angles from that corner before international play begins.

MassLive's Chris Cotillo addressed the speculation Monday afternoon on X (formerly known as Twitter), clarifying the defensive alignment in Fort Myers.

“Jarren Duran will play RF in games only because the Red Sox want to get him comfortable for the WBC, where he will play RF for Team Mexico. Abreu is obviously the starter there.”

The clarification matters. Some observers wondered whether Boston was experimenting with a permanent position change. Cotillo’s report confirms the adjustment is temporary and tied strictly to World Baseball Classic preparation.

From a roster standpoint, stability remains intact. Abreu’s role as starting right fielder is secure, while Duran’s athleticism continues to provide defensive flexibility.

Preparing the 29-year-old speedster for right field now reduces the risk of defensive miscues once tournament play begins. It also ensures the 2018 seventh-round pick enters the World Baseball Classic with live-game reps when the Red Sox open their spring training schedule on Saturday vs. the Twins.

For the Red Sox, cooperation with Team Mexico reflects a proactive approach. The organization is balancing international commitments with regular-season priorities while maintaining clarity within its outfield depth chart heading into 2026.