Ahead of their series finale against the Toronto Blue Jays, three members of the Boston Red Sox pitching staff received updates on their recoveries from various injuries. These pitchers included Liam Hendriks, Lucas Giolito and Brayan Bello.

The Red Sox do not appear interested in rushing any of the pitchers back as they are trying to avoid adding to their injury concerns.

“We’ll talk about it afterwards,” said manager Alex Cora via MassLive. “Bello went 3 ⅓ the other day. It’s kind of spring training (in terms of buildup). They need the innings. So we’ll be patient. I know they’re feeling well but we have to make sure they’re ready to go. When they come here, 3 ⅓ is hard to manage.”

Cora confirmed that he would like to see Bello take on a bigger load in the minor leagues before being reinstated to Boston's roster.

“Pitching yesterday was better than today but he’s gonna get his reps and that’s the most important thing,” Cora said.

Cora remains committed to monitoring certain trends in each pitcher's minor league appearances, ensuring they are fully ready to go before rejoining the Major League club.

“The ups and downs matter. Volume,” Cora said. “The pitch count, we can maneuver, by finishing in the bullpen or doing whatever.”

The Red Sox have had success on the mound so far this season. They hope to see that trend continue when they add these three back to the fold.

Following their series against the Blue Jays, the Red Sox will begin a three-game road series against the Chicago White Sox followed by three more road contests against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Red Sox legend reveals missing family

Boston Red Sox legend and MLB Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez revealed that he has family missing after a night club roof collapsed in the Dominican Republic.

“I still have family members that are still in the rubbles, and we don’t know what happened to them,” Martinez said in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday night.

Martinez had a heartfelt message to others whose family members were involved in the incident.

“It is with a heavy heart that it is my turn to actually send condolences to all our family members and the people here in the United States who have family over there,” Martinez said. “We’re all sad. We’re all affected by the tragedy. … Our hearts are with you. We all are affected.”