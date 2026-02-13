The energy at Fenway Park got more exciting after Sonny Gray joined the Red Sox rotation, opting to sign with this team in free agency. Now, the new Red Sox pitcher spoke highly about team ace Garrett Crochet, according to NESN.

Sonny Gray 🤝 Garrett Crochet 🐷🌞 "I don't think there's a ceiling for him. He can be, and has been, the best pitcher in baseball." pic.twitter.com/FMnLI6LmuX — NESN (@NESN) February 12, 2026

Gray stated that he believed that Crochet was the best pitcher in baseball. Last season, Crochet was in the Cy Young consideration, but ultimately lost it to Tarik Skubal. Crochet went 18-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 32 starts. Ultimately, that garnered him a lot of attention, as he led the Sox to the playoffs. Crochet then went 7 2/3 innings while allowing one earned run in a playoff win over the New York Yankees.

Gray went 14-8 with a 4.28 ERA over 32 starts for the Sox last season. While it was not the most consistent season for the former All-Star, he pitched well enough to generate interest from the Sox. The Red Sox lacked depth beyond Crochet to survive the playoffs, which was another reason they pursued Gray.

Despite being the team's best pitcher, Crochet refined his arsenal and hoped to come back even better than ever. Gray will join a rotation that also includes Ranger Suarez, Brayan Bello, and Johan Oviedo. It is a big boon for a rotation that ranked 12th in starting pitching team ERA last season. Getting both Gray and Suarez should relieve some pressure off Crochet. Notably, the additions could also help the Sox if they make the playoffs, setting them up for better success against the league's powerful teams, such as the Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.