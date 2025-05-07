The Boston Red Sox and manager Alex Cora made a significant move this offseason that caused a log jam in their infield. Boston signed Alex Bregman to a three-year, $120 million contract, adding him to a roster that featured Rafael Devers. The young slugger was moved into a designated hitter role to make space for Bregman and Triston Casas in the field. Now, though, Cora could shake things up again and put Devers back at first.

Casas is out while he recovers from knee surgery, leaving Boston without their starter at first. Devers has some limited experience playing the position, but Cora isn't enthusiastic about him playing there full time, according to WEEI Red Sox writer Rob Bradford.

“I’m not saying we’ll never have that conversation,” Cora said about the move. However, the shift isn't his first choice, and he explained that “to throw something at him would be unfair.”

Devers is stepping up after a slow start to his season. He, along with Bregman and Jarren Duran, are fueling Boston's offense. The Red Sox are waiting to get Casas and Masataka Yoshida back from the injured list. When they are whole, the team is one of the more talented groups in the American League.

Boston had a down year in 2024, finishing 81-81. Now, though, the Red Sox are right behind the New York Yankees in the AL East standings. There is a long way to go in the season, but their moves in the offseason had the postseason in mind.

Cora is a veteran manager who will make whatever move he thinks will set his team up to win games. Defensively, Devers in the field is a lost resort option for the Red Sox. He is doing well as the team's designated hitter, a role that could see him thrive.

Regardless of what the decision is, the Boston is a team to watch as the season goes on.