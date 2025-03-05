With spring training underway, the Boston Red Sox are looking to have a bounce back season after not accomplishing much over the last three. Outfielder Wilyer Abreu's preparation has been slowed due to a GI issue, however.

Despite dealing with the illness, Abreu anticipates being ready to go on Opening Day, per Ian Browne of MLB.com.

“Yeah, I think it’s going to be enough time for sure,” Abreu said via Browne's Twitter/X post. I still have a few weeks left to get ready for Opening Day and I don't see that being a problem. I think I have sufficient time.”

Abreu appeared in 132 games for the Red Sox last season. He finished the year with a .253 batting average, 15 home runs, 58 RBI and eight stolen bases.

The Red Sox open the 2025 campaign against the Texas Rangers on the road on March 27.

Red Sox's Alex Cora compares top prospect to Celtics star

Top Boston Red Sox prospect Kristian Campbell has been nothing short of impressive at spring training so far. The infielder earned “Prospect of the Year” honors from Baseball America.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora made an unlikely comparison involving Campbell, putting him against one of the biggest stars in Boston, star Celtics guard Jaylen Brown.

“You look at Jaylen Brown on the court, it's different, [but] he gets it done,” said Cora, via MLB.com. “The way he moves is different from the other athletes in the NBA. Like, honestly, the first five days [of Spring Training], I'm like, ‘Who is [Campbell] as a baseball player?’ I’m like, ‘Jaylen Brown.’ It's different, you know, the way they run. But they glide and they move and they’re smooth.”

Campbell was surprised by the comparison, but still liked it as Brown's reputation speaks for itself.

“Yeah, that’s different, for sure,” Campbell said. “That’s the first non-baseball one I’ve heard. That’s actually really cool, in my opinion. It’s like, different, but still gets the job done.”

Cora did have a baseball comparison for Campbell as well.

“I keep saying that the decision-making is George [Springer],” Cora said. “At this stage, George, he struck out a lot. He’s striking out a lot now, but he will put the ball in play. It’s just the decision-making [by Campbell] is so good. That impresses me. That’s really good.”

Campbell is aiming to make his Major League debut with the Red Sox during the 2025 season. If injuries occur, it likely will not take long.