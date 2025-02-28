The Chicago Cubs enter the 2025 season with high expectations after a productive offseason that saw them acquire Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly in significant trades. Their roster is already strong, but there are still a couple of key additions they should make to ensure they have the depth and experience necessary to compete for a postseason berth. The Cubs should focus on signing veteran catcher Yasmani Grandal and adding infielder José Iglesias for depth. These two moves would provide stability and insurance at key positions, addressing potential weaknesses that could arise during the long season.

Sign Yasmani Grandal as a veteran catcher

Since Willson Contreras left, the Cubs have struggled to find consistent production behind the plate. While Miguel Amaya is a promising young catcher, relying on him to carry the full workload and provide offensive contributions is a risky proposition. Adding a veteran catcher like Yasmani Grandal would be a smart move to take pressure off Amaya while also giving the Cubs a proven defensive backstop with leadership experience.

Grandal, 36, might not be the All-Star-caliber hitter he once was, but he still provides value. Last season with the Pirates, he showed flashes of his former self, hitting .228 with a .304 on-base percentage and nine home runs in limited action. More importantly, his defensive skills remain elite, particularly his pitch-framing, which ranked among the best in the league. For a Cubs pitching staff featuring both young and veteran arms, having a seasoned catcher who excels at game-calling and working with pitchers would be invaluable.

Additionally, signing Grandal would provide insurance in case Amaya struggles offensively or deals with injuries. The Cubs did recently sign Carson Kelly, but having additional competition in spring training would ensure they have the best option behind the plate. Given that Grandal would likely be available on an affordable, one-year deal, this is a low-risk, high-reward signing that could make a real difference over a 162-game season.

Add Jose Iglesias for infield depth

The Cubs' starting infield appears set with Michael Busch at first base, Nico Hoerner at second, Dansby Swanson at shortstop, and Isaac Paredes at third base. While this is a strong group defensively, there are questions about their offensive consistency, and injuries could derail the team’s depth quickly. That’s why signing a dependable utility infielder like José Iglesias would be a wise decision. While it seems repetitive, he is the best remaining position player in my opinion.

Iglesias, a veteran shortstop known for his defensive prowess, also had an impressive offensive season with the Mets in 2024. He slashed .337/.381/.448 in 291 plate appearances, showing that he still has plenty left in the tank. While it’s unrealistic to expect him to repeat those numbers, Iglesias' ability to put the ball in play and make consistent contact is something the Cubs could use off the bench.

With Swanson and Hoerner handling the middle infield, Iglesias would provide a reliable backup option who could step in if injuries occur. Paredes struggled in 2024, slashing .210/.317/.299, making it even more critical to have another dependable infielder ready to step up if necessary. Top prospect Matt Shaw may be in the mix for playing time, but counting on a rookie in a key backup role is risky. Iglesias would provide stability and experience, ensuring the Cubs don’t have to scramble if one of their regulars misses time.

Another reason Iglesias makes sense is his ability to contribute in different roles. He has played second base, shortstop, and third base throughout his career, making him a valuable utility option for manager Craig Counsell. Given that the Cubs are aiming to contend, having a veteran like Iglesias who can step in and play solid defense while putting the ball in play would be an underrated but crucial addition.

The Cubs have already made major improvements to their roster this offseason, but these two additions would further solidify their chances of making the playoffs. Yasmani Grandal would provide veteran leadership and defensive stability behind the plate, helping to guide a young pitching staff and take some of the workload off Miguel Amaya. Meanwhile, José Iglesias would offer much-needed infield depth, ensuring that the team is prepared for any potential injuries or underperformance from its starters.

Neither of these moves would break the bank. Grandal, at this stage in his career, is likely to sign a short-term deal, and Iglesias, despite his strong 2024 season, is not expected to command a massive contract. These are practical, cost-effective signings that would provide the Cubs with the depth and experience needed for a deep playoff run.

With the National League Central looking winnable and the Cubs projected to be serious contenders, the front office should not hesitate to make these final roster tweaks. If they do, Chicago will be in an even better position to end its postseason drought and make a legitimate run at a World Series title in 2025.