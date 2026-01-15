It's a new day on the Northside after the Chicago Cubs signed Alex Bregman to a $175 million deal. After Bregman got a new number, he explained the reasoning behind it and why he was switching to jersey number 3, according to Marquee Sports Network.

Alex Bregman on choosing number 3: "I wore number 3 because I wanted a 3rd championship." pic.twitter.com/jxxSXxEV2S — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) January 15, 2026

Bregman is a two-time World Series champion. First, he won it with the 2017 Houston Astros, then again with the 2022 Astros. It was a big change from his old number 2, which Bregman chose in honor of New York Yankees' legend Derek Jeter. Significantly, Bregman wants his third title, and he believes he can do it in Chicago.

Article Continues Below

The Cubs have been busy this offseason, especially after landing Edward Cabrera in a trade. Ultimately, they finished 92-70 in 2025, finishing as a wildcard team. After dispatching the San Diego Padres in the Wildcard Round, they fell to the Milwaukee Brewers in five games in the NLDS.

Bregman joins a Cubs team that has 2025 Gold Glove Pete Crow-Armstrong, Nico Hoerner, and Seiya Suzuki. Additionally, the lineup also features Dansy Swanson, who likely slots in behind Bregman and Suzuki. Ian Happ will likely return, along with Michael Busch. A solid rotation now has Cabrera leading the bunch. Likewise, Shota Imanaga will return, and they will also have a young arm named Cade Horton, as well as Matthew Boyd. Justin Steele will also return at some point in 2026.

The Cubs ended a long World Series drought in 2016, defeating the Cleveland Indians in seven games. Since then, they have made four postseason appearances but have not reached the NLCS since 2017. They look to change that story this season, as they will compete with NL heavyweights such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Philadelphia Phillies.