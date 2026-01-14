Veteran MLB infielder Alex Bregman is setting the stage for his first season with the Chicago Cubs. Recently, he signed a $175 million deal.

On Wednesday, it was announced that Bregman will be presented with his official number, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today. After years of playing with No. 2, he will be wearing No.3 with the Cubs.

It will become official during a press conference at Wrigley Field on Thursday. Last season, Bregman played for the Boston Red Sox. He batted .273 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and 118 hits.

Bregman, 31, has been in the league since 2016. The Houston Astros selected him as the second overall pick in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of LSU.

Since then, Bregman has become a very accomplished third baseman. He is a three-time MLB All-Star (2018, 2019, and 2025). Additionally, he won the 2019 Silver Slugger Award and 2024 Gold Glove Award.

With the Astros, Bregman won two World Series titles in 2017 and 2022. He played in Houston from 2016 to 2024. In February 2025, Bregman was traded to the Red Sox and signed a $120 million contract.

Ultimately, he rejected a five-year deal with Boston that led him to join the Cubs. The Cubs are coming off a season in which they made it to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

Chicago finished at 92-70. Ultimately, they defeated the San Diego Padres in the NL Wild Card series. Then, they would go on to lose to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS.

The last Cubs player to wear No.3 in a big way was catcher and former manager David Ross. Ross wore No. 3 during the Cubs' improbable World Series run in 2016.