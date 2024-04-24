Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger is headed to the injured list with a fractured rib, and as a corresponding move, the organization will call up Pete Crow-Armstrong as a corresponding move, and manager Craig Counsell explained the role he will have when Crow-Armstrong joins the Cubs.

“What's important is we're going to put the best lineup out there every day,” Craig Counsell said, via the Parkins and Spiegel Show. “If Pete's involved in that, then he'll be in there. If it's in a different role, maybe off the bench or to play defense, then it will be that. We'll look at the matchups and figure out the best way to put together a starting nine.”

Cody Bellinger had not gotten off to the greatest start for the Cubs offensively, hitting .226 with a .320 on-base percentage with five home runs, according to FanGraphs. He signed a contract with the Cubs this offseason that allows him to opt out and hit free agency again this offseason. He was hoping to have a repeat of his 2023 season, which was very good, to try to have a better market this offseason to get a big contract. Obviously, and injury is not ideal in that context.

With Bellinger's injury, it makes sense for the Cubs to bring up Pete Crow-Armstrong, one of their top prospects, to get his feet wet in the major leagues. But what will his role be?

What will Pete Crow-Armstrong's role with the Cubs be?

Based on Counsell's comments, it seems like Crow-Armstrong will not be playing every day. It makes sense when looking at the Cubs' roster. They can still regularly run outfield alignment of Ian Happ in left, Mike Tauchman in center and Alexander Canario in right field. Crow-Armstrong could get some starts or substitute at times, whether that be on defense or as a pinch runner, as Counsell said.

Usually when a team calls up a young player like Crow-Armstrong, fans advocate for starting that player every day. The important factor here is that this was not a planned call up for Crow-Armstrong, and he would still be in the minor leagues if not for Bellinger getting injured. That does not mean that he does not have a chance to claim every day playing time if he plays well in the chances he does get.

Crow-Armstrong has not lit the world on fire in Triple-A this year as well. In 19 games, he hit .203 with a .241 on-base percentage with two home runs before being called up, according to FanGraphs.

Although Crow-Armstrong figures to be a key player for the Cubs' future, he might not be getting as much playing time as some fans would expect for a top prospect getting the call to the big leagues.