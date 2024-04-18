Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery made the decision to part with agent Scott Boras after not getting the contract he desired this offseason, and despite Cody Bellinger signing a similar deal with the Chicago Cubs and receiving pitches to sign with another agent, the outfielder affirmed his commitment to Boras as his agent.
“I've definitely gotten blown up. But I've confirmed multiple times that I'm definitely not leaving,” Cody Bellinger said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “I've told Scott that. I had nothing but positive experiences through the whole process.”
Last year, Bellinger signed a one-year contract with the Cubs to try to rebuild his value heading into the next offseason. He had a very successful season with the Cubs last year, but there were some concerns regarding his injury history and hard-hit rates last season, so although the stats were good, he did not have the market he thought he would have.
Early in the offseason, Bellinger was said to be seeking $200 million total on a long-term deal, and he did not get that. Late in the offseason, Bellinger signed back with the Cubs on a three-year, $80 million contract with opt-outs after each year, allowing him to hit free agency again if he has another strong season.
Bellinger is in his age 28 season, so maybe if he puts together another healthy and productive year in Chicago, he can hit the market again with teams more convinced that his production is sustainable.
Cody Bellinger's 2024 season outlook with Cubs
So far this season, Bellinger is batting .200 with a .296 on-base percentage with three home runs in 18 games, according to FanGraphs. That is good for a 75 wRC+ so far, which is 25% below league average. If he continues at this rate, Bellinger might be incentivized to opt into his contract. However, it is still a very small sample size, and Bellinger could improve throughout the season as he potentially goes on a hot streak.
As for the team as a whole, the Cubs have had a solid start to the season. They are 11-7 overall. That is promising, given that Bellinger has not had a hot start to the season offensively. Chicago has won four of the first six series of the season, and is coming off of winning two out of three on the road against the Diamondbacks.
The Cubs are starting a four-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, and this is a chance to take advantage of facing a team that has had a very tough start to the 2024 season. Then the Houston Astros come to Chicago as well, and they are one of the surprisingly disappointing teams so far.
It will be interesting to see how the Cubs do this home stand, and if Bellinger can get going offensively.