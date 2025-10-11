The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers face off in a do or die Game 5 on Saturday night. Whoever wins the National League Divisional Series gets to face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. Cubs manager Craig Counsell leads his team to Milwaukee after winning two games at home to even up the series. He put his stake in the ground ahead of the monumental matchup.

Chicago tied the series 2-2 without one of its best pitchers available. Cubs starter Cade Horton is working his way back from injury, but Counsell helped his team win two games in the NLDS without him. With one win standing between them and advancing, Chicago's players have all the momentum heading on the road for the series finale.

Counsell spoke to Marquee Sports Network about his mindset going into Game 5. According to him, the Cubs should make plans to go to Los Angeles to kick off the ALCS against the Dodgers.

"We're going to LA after Milwaukee. … That's the plan." – Craig Counsell pic.twitter.com/TG5pc02zEZ — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 10, 2025

“We're going to LA after Milwaukee,” Counsell said. “You have to be prepared to do it. That's the plan.”

Counsell's players have rallied around him all season and did so again in this series. Cubs veteran Ian Happ broke Game 4 wide open, giving his team a dominant win on Thursday. Now, Chicago needs to win a road game for the first time in its 2025 postseason run in order to advance. Unfortunately, that is a tall task against the NL's top seed.

The Brewers' fanbase got a serious message from Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy ahead of Saturday's game. Despite their success at home, the Cubs are entering a hostile environment as they try to secure one more win. However, Counsell has faith in his team and has them playing as well as they have all season.

Saturday's game is a heavyweight clash and could determine who wins the World Series.