The Chicago Cubs enter Game 3 of the National League Divisional Series with their backs against the wall. Cubs manager Craig Counsell watched his pitching staff give up 16 runs across the first two games. Down 2-0, the team is back in Chicago to host the next two games of the playoff series. The health of Cade Horton could change the complexion of the matchup moving forward.

Horton has been recovering from a fractured rib since the playoffs began. Counsell's ace has yet to pitch in a postseason game this year, robbing the Cubs of their best arm. If Chicago can force a Game 5 in the NLDS, Horton could get the nod to start against Milwaukee. However, the Cubs need to beat the Brewers twice in order to send the series back to Milwaukee this weekend.

Counsell offered an update on Horton's progress before Game 3 kicked off on Wednesday. According to Chicago Sun-Times writer Maddie Lee, the veteran manager is optimistic about his recovery.

“Cade Horton’s light bullpen yesterday went ‘really well,' Craig Counsell said. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen Friday,” Lee said.

Horton spoke to the media about his condition during the Cubs' off day on Tuesday. The rookie told the Marquee Sports Network that he is feeling good about his progress

“At this moment, I am pain-free.” Cade Horton on his fractured rib. pic.twitter.com/pAubaeiXm9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) October 7, 2025

“At this moment I am pain-free,” Horton said. “Really not trying to still push it, but for right now I am feeling good.”

Horton set records during his first year in the major leagues. He quickly climbed up the ladder in Counsell's rotation, becoming the ace before the playoffs began. His absence has put more pressure on Matthew Boyd and the rest of the starters, throwing Counsell's schedule off in the process.

Chicago hopes that Horton can come back and contribute to their postseason run. For now, though, the Cubs need to win at least two games without him to give him a chance to return to the mound this year.