While the Chicago Cubs were in the middle of the game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Anthony Rizzo almost caught a ball right in the bleachers. It was Mo Ball's first home run that ended up almost landing in Rizzo's hand, but he still seemed to be excited that it came his way.

Anthony Rizzo was THIS close to catching Moisés Ballesteros' first career home run! 😳 pic.twitter.com/6WOdRNOYoN — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025 Expand Tweet

It's been a big week for Rizzo as the former Cubs player announced that he is retiring, and he is set to become an ambassador for the team, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

“News: Anthony Rizzo is retiring as a Cub and will be honored this Saturday at Wrigley Field. He'll also become an ambassador for the organization. The defacto captain of the 2016 World Series team has returned,” Rogers wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Rizzo was important for the Cubs on and off the field, and it's fitting that the organization is keeping him around. Everyone remembers what he brought to the team, and they'll never forget what he did to help them win the 2016 World Series.

Rizzo let the Cubs world know that he was retiring in his Cubs jersey as well, showing the amount of love that he has for the organization.

Rizzo's career was solid, as he was a three-time MLB All-Star, spending 10 seasons with the Cubs after they acquired him from the San Diego Padres in 2012. Rizzo is also a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, and in 2016, he led he team with 109 RBIs.

It may have been the cherry on top for Rizzo to catch the home run, but he probably has enough balls somewhere else.