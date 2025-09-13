The Chicago Cubs played the second game of a three-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. However, the celebration of Anthony Rizzo's Major League Baseball career overshadowed it. The former Cub helped the team win a World Series title and was beloved. He went back to Chicago to retire, enjoying the moment with Ian Happ and other former teammates.

Happ and Rizzo spent multiple years as Cubs together, forming a close friendship. Even after the All-Star first baseman left for the New York Yankees, he and the outfielder stayed connected. For a player who had such a big impact on Chicago throughout his professional career, Rizzo always had fun on the field. However, Happ turned the tables on him during Saturday's contest.

Rizzo watched the game from the stands and still almost made a play. The former Cub almost caught a home run from Moises Ballesteros, but bobbled the ball. After missing the catch, Happ came out later in the game and threw a signed ball to his former teammate. Rizzo showed off the souvenir and the $100 that came with it. However, the note Happ left him stole the cake.

Ian Happ threw a ball with money and a note on it to Anthony Rizzo in the left field bleachers pic.twitter.com/iWxJDilFeA — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2025

“Here’s to never having to buy a beer in Chicago!” Happ wrote to Rizzo.

Cubs fans gathered at Wrigley Field to honor Rizzo and everything he did in his career. The former champion wore a special jersey in his return to Chicago and enjoyed an emotional reception from the team and its fanbase. He is one of the best Cubs players in the franchise's history and is one of many guaranteed a spot in the team's Ring of Honor and Hall of Fame.

Rizzo enjoyed a fiery start to the game from Chicago. However, Happ's message to him stole the show as the entire stadium congratulated the infielder on a long, successful career.