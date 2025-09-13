With the Chicago Cubs honoring Anthony Rizzo for his retirement in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, it was no doubt an eventful game for the 36-year-old. Besides Rizzo almost catching a home run ball at the Cubs game, he would also start a cup snake in the stands with other fans.

Rewinding to before Saturday's outing, Rizzo would speak to the pre-game television broadcast as he was asked what he planned to do for the afternoon since they were honoring him. He would say that he believed that he could “get away with anything” since it was his day, one of the festivities he wanted to do was a “beer snake.”

“I figured I can literally get away with anything today. I want to see who the umpires are; I could probably throw a ball at them. Maybe throw a ball at [Ian] Happ or during the game. Who knows, we could get wild. The beer snake is definitely going to happen,” Rizzo said, via Barstool Chicago. “I don't know if that's legal here anymore, but I'm just gonna do a hot dog and a beer.”

“I figure I can literally get away with anything… the beer snake is definitely gonna happen” -Anthony Rizzo on the pregame show pic.twitter.com/FWwgBa4E0t — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) September 13, 2025

For people who didn't know what that meant, Rizzo would initiate the cup snake as the camera caught it in full force during the bottom of the eighth inning, with fans around him getting involved, adding on to a memorable afternoon.

Anthony Rizzo followed through on his promise to start a cup snake 😂🍻 pic.twitter.com/x3xLQec3SN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

Cubs' Anthony Rizzo almost caught a home run

Rizzo would also interact with Cubs outfielder Ian Happ during the gam, as the focus was on the former first baseman who accomplished and produced a ton with the ball club. Besides being a three-time All-Star, a four-time Gold Glove winner, and a Silver Slugger winner with Chicago, he was a vital part of the 2016 team that broke the curse and won the World Series after last winning it in 1908.

To add to the fun of his retirement ceremony, Rizzo would even almost catch a home run hit by Moisés Ballesteros in the bottom of the second inning, which was the first in his MLB career.

Anthony Rizzo was THIS close to catching Moisés Ballesteros' first career home run! 😳 pic.twitter.com/6WOdRNOYoN — MLB (@MLB) September 13, 2025

At any rate, there's no denying that Rizzo will be remembered by Cubs fans for a long time.