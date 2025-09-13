The Chicago Cubs paid tribute to one of their greatest icons on Saturday as Anthony Rizzo officially retired, closing a memorable career with a powerful moment at Wrigley Field. The celebration of Rizzo's retirement combined the history of the 2016 World Series champion, the energy of Cubs fans ovation, and the nostalgia of a franchise legend’s farewell.

Rizzo, who signed a one-day contract in August to end his career where it began, was introduced before Chicago’s game against Washington. Wearing a classic pinstriped jersey, he walked onto the field with his wife Jessica and son Alejandro, greeted by a sellout crowd that roared for more than two minutes. The Wrigley Field ceremony featured fireworks and chants of “Rizzo! Rizzo!” as he tipped his cap to every corner of the ballpark.

The Cubs captured the moment on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, giving fans across the country a chance to relive the emotional introduction. The post featured a familiar call from the announcer that sent the stadium into a frenzy.

“🗣️: NUMBER 44, ANTHONY RIZZO.”

Article Continues Below

The ceremony highlighted the left-handed slugger’s accomplishments during his decade with the franchise, from four Gold Glove Awards to his leadership during the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship run. A tribute video replayed his signature “let-go” gesture after Kris Bryant’s final throw sealed the title that ended the franchise’s 108-year drought.

As fans wiped away tears and chanted his name, Rizzo waved to every section of the ballpark, soaking in the unforgettable farewell.

The standing ovation underscored just how deeply the longtime Cubs first baseman’s story resonates. His impact reached far beyond the numbers — 242 home runs and 784 RBIs in a Cubs uniform — firmly establishing him as a cornerstone of the franchise. He became more than a player — he became a symbol of hope, resilience, and franchise tradition.