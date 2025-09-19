The Chicago Cubs have locked in a 2025 postseason berth, and they may already have a secret weapon in waiting. Veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton, still an elite MLB base stealer, is playoff-eligible and sharpening his game with the Triple-A Iowa Cubs just in time for October.

Hamilton’s value has never been tied to power or offensive production. Instead, he has built a career on game-changing speed, and that’s exactly what the club is counting on in late-game postseason situations. With key decisions still ahead regarding the official postseason roster, the organization will be keeping a close eye on the veteran speedster.

MLB posted a clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter) account showing the 35-year-old stealing second base — and then third — in the same sequence. The post highlighted how Hamilton remains playoff-eligible after Chicago clinched their spot with a sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“Billy Hamilton is in Triple-A with the Cubs & is still swiping bags!

He's eligible for their postseason roster 👀”

Billy Hamilton is in Triple-A with the Cubs & is still swiping bags! He's eligible for their postseason roster 👀 pic.twitter.com/lAPes3EzsZ — MLB (@MLB) September 18, 2025

Just Baseball Media’s Aram Leighton also shared a clip to the platform, praising Hamilton’s continued impact and noting his speed is still a difference-maker since joining Triple-A Iowa.

“The Cubs brought Billy Hamilton in to be a potential pinch run option on the postseason squad. Safe to say the legs are still there.

They've been pinch running him in Triple-A games to get the legs going again. 3 for 3 so far. Here's two of them on two straight pitches.”

The Cubs brought Billy Hamilton in to be a potential pinch run option on the postseason squad. Safe to say the legs are still there. They've been pinch running him in Triple-A games to get the legs going again. 3 for 3 so far. Here's two of them on two straight pitches. pic.twitter.com/MkfDaK6CMk — Aram Leighton (@AramLeighton8) September 18, 2025

The Cubs' plan is clear. Carrying Hamilton as a specialist gives them late-game flexibility with a player who can enter after the sixth inning, steal a base, and take over in center field. He doesn’t need a hit to manufacture a run — just one opportunity to change the game.

With postseason margins growing tighter, every roster spot becomes more valuable. Hamilton provides defensive depth and a late-game advantage when the score is close. His ability to exploit matchups against slower pitchers or average-armed catchers could be the difference that turns an inning. For a team like the Cubs, who may need to manufacture runs without relying solely on power, having a weapon like Hamilton ready to deploy could prove crucial in October.