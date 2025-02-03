The Chicago Cubs are preparing for the 2025 season with questions surrounding their infield depth.

To address this, the Cubs have signed veteran infielder Nicky Lopez to a minor league contract, adding a strong defensive option to their roster. The deal, first reported by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, includes an invitation to major league spring training and a potential $1.5 million salary if Lopez makes the team.

In 2024 with the Chicago White Sox, Lopez logged time primarily at second base and shortstop, recording a .989 fielding percentage at second base. Though he posted -1 defensive runs saved last season, his career metrics highlight his defensive reliability, with five Outs Above Average at second and shortstop in 2024 alone. He has also played third base (387 innings) and had limited action at first base and left field in his career.

Lopez's defensive skills were recognized when he was named a Gold Glove Award finalist for second base in 2023. However, Andres Giménez of the Cleveland Guardians ultimately won the award. Despite that, Lopez remains an asset in the field, making him a strong candidate for a backup infield role.

While Lopez excels defensively, his offensive production has been limited. In 2024, he slashed .241/.312/.294 with one home run, 21 RBIs, and five stolen bases in 124 games (445 plate appearances). His 77 wRC+ and 0.9 fWAR indicate below-average offensive contributions, which have been a consistent theme throughout his six-year MLB career. His career slash line of .248/.312/.314 and .067 ISO rank him near the bottom of qualified MLB hitters in terms of power.

Lopez’s best offensive season came in 2021 with the Kansas City Royals, when he posted a .300 batting average, 5.5 fWAR, and 100 wRC+ in 151 games. However, that season was largely driven by an unusually high batting average on balls in play (BABIP), which he has not replicated since.

The Cubs are likely bringing in Lopez as depth, particularly given the uncertainty around their infield. Second baseman Nico Hoerner underwent flexor tendon surgery in the offseason, and while Dansby Swanson is expected to be ready for Opening Day, injuries could necessitate additional depth.

Lopez will compete for a bench spot in spring training against Jon Berti, Vidal Brujan, and Gage Workman. If he doesn’t make the 26-man roster, he is expected to start the season at Triple-A Iowa. With the Cubs beginning the season in Japan against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19, Nicky Lopez could be an insurance policy if Hoerner is not fully recovered.