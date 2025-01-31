The New York Mets have added depth to their infield ahead of spring training.

The ball club has agreed to a one-year deal with Nick Madrigal, per Joel Sherman. He also revealed details of the contract:

“Madrigal deal is for $1.35M with a chance at $500K in performance bonuses,” Sherman wrote.

Madrigal has spent his entire career in the Windy City, playing two seasons for the Chicago White Sox and three seasons for the Chicago Cubs. He's mostly played second base and has earned a reputation as one of the toughest players in the big leagues to strike out. In 940 career plate appearances, he's only struck out 85 times. Madrigal does a fantastic job of putting the baseball in play.

This is actually a split deal with the Mets, which means the organization could put Madrigal in Triple-A to begin the 2025 season if they please. He does appear to be an immediate replacement for fan favorite Jose Iglesias, who is most likely not returning to the Big Apple.

The former first-round pick was solid over his first two years in the Majors, hitting .317. But, he wasn't as productive in a Cubs jersey, slashing only .251. He was included in the 2021 Craig Kimbrel trade between the two Chicago franchises. Madrigal will have competition to find playing time in a busy Mets infield, but he certainly has the potential to be a contributor to the NL East ball club.

Given his ability to play both third base and second base, it could open up more opportunities for Madrigal to see the diamond. The Mets are coming into '25 with serious optimism after winning the Juan Soto sweepstakes and enjoying a miraculous run to the NLCS last season after starting the campaign in the worst way imaginable.

Things are looking up in Flushing Meadows and Madrigal may end up being an under-the-radar signing this winter.