The Chicago Cubs are building out their roster for a potential playoff run in 2025. While not as big of an acquisition as Ryan Pressly or Kyle Tucker, the Cubs have made an intriguing addition to their pitching staff.

Chicago agreed to terms on a minor league contract with right-handed pitcher Brad Keller, via Bruce Levine of 670 The Score. While the financial details are not yet known, Keller's contract comes with an invite to spring training.

The right-hander spent the 2024 season splitting time between the Boston Red Sox and Chicago White Sox. Over 16 games total, he held a rough 5.44 ERA and 32/15 K/BB ratio. Once he gets to Chicago, the Cubs are hoping Keller can find the spark he had with the Kansas City Royals.

Through his first 150 games at the major league level, Keller threw to a 4.27 ERA and a 506/303 K/BB ratio. He entered MLB on a sea of chariots, pitching to a 9-6 record with a 3.08 ERA and a 96/50 K/BB ratio. Outside of his 2.47 ERA in 2020 – in which he pitched just nine games – Keller has been unable to match his rookie numbers.

But the Cubs are signing him to a low-risk, high-reward kind of a deal. On a minor league contract, it won't cost much for Chicago to cut ties with Keller if things go south. But if the righty can somehow find a spark, the team will have him on the roster for cheap.

With Shota Imanaga leading the way, the Cubs finished their 2024 campaign ranked 10th in ERA with a 3.78 mark. As they look to get back into the postseason, Chicago will be attempting to outdo themselves.

There is no guarantee Brad Keller will even make an impact at the major league level in 2025. But Chicago is willing to take the dart throw hoping Keller ends up being a needle in the haystack.