Shota Imanaga's rookie MLB season with the Chicago Cubs has been a success.

The 31-year-old Imanaga made the All-Star team and has a 3.03 ERA across 166.1 innings. He has remained effective down the home stretch of the season, pitching seven innings in four of his nine starts since the calendar flipped to August. Although he probably won’t get to take the mound in the postseason, his first MLB journey went very well.

Imanaga was very thankful for Cubs manager Craig Counsell, who helped him reach the innings total he aimed for before the season, according to Casey Drottar of MLB.com.

“Starting the year, I had the goal to throw 162 innings,” Imanaga said through interpreter Edwin Stanberry, via MLB.com. “Back in April, and before in Spring Training, I talked with Craig about the importance of being able to pitch throughout the season and into September. With him, he’s been very helpful in how he manages with me staying healthy being able to throw the innings that I can, so I’m very thankful for him.”

Imanaga missed some time in May and July but is still going to blow past his goal easily.

Shota Imanaga pitched great rookie season for Cubs

Counsell has widely been seen as one of the very best managers in MLB. The Cubs made a massive effort to get him. The immediate effects have not been anything insane but Imanaga's insight shows his value to the team. It certainly isn’t the fault of Counsell that Chicago is so close to slipping out of the playoff race.

The Cubs want to be a playoff contender and will lean on the pitching duo of Imanaga and 2023 All-Star Justin Steele, who battled injury in 2024. There is a lot of pressure for the Cubs to put a winning team out there in the friendly confines but the team is not without stars.