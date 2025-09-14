The Chicago Cubs had a big game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday. However, the main focus of the day was on Anthony Rizzo, who made the decision to retire and end his career with the team that drafted him. The former World Series champion enjoyed the game from the stands, sitting with Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder. The performer had a great time with the star.

Rizzo remained involved in the game, even though he did not step foot on the field as a player. Cubs fans almost lost it when he tried to make a play on Chicago's first home run of the day. A few innings later, he helped build a beer snake that went viral. The whole time, Vedder was sitting next to him, enjoying the show. The singer is a big fan of Rizzo's and got to see him at his best.

Despite leaving the Cubs for the Yankees later in his career, Rizzo's ties to Chicago are strong. He is one of the pieces of the team that won the 2016 World Series, earning him diehard fans, no matter what team he suited up for. Rizzo wore a special jersey to Saturday's game to commemorate his time with the Cubs. According to Vedder, he felt pressure sitting next to the guest of honor.

Article Continues Below

Pearl Jam lead singer Eddie Vedder dropped an F bomb on the Cubs broadcast 😂 pic.twitter.com/sHw8OU3Put — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) September 13, 2025

“I've never gotten to sit with my favorite player in the bleachers. I was terrified,” Vedder said about singing during the seventh inning stretch. “Cause I didn't want them to f*** up.”

Needless to say, Vedder was starstruck sitting next to his favorite player. The Rays came back to spoil Rizzo's day, but Cubs fans got to see the star in his element, having fun in the stands and enjoying the game. It won't be the last time that the franchise legend comes back to Wrigley Field to have a good time.