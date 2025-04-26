The Chicago Cubs and Chicago White Sox agreed to a trade on Saturday, the White Sox announced.

“Prior to today’s game at the Athletics, the Chicago White Sox acquired infielder Gage Workman from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations and designated infielder Nick Maton for assignment,” the White Sox's account on X, formerly Twitter, wrote.

Cubs, White Sox agree to trade

The White Sox have endured a difficult 2025 season up to this point. Meanwhile, the Cubs are playing well. Perhaps the Gage Workman addition will help the Sox.

The 25-year-old infielder has appeared in just nine big league games. He has slashed .214/.267/.286/.552 across 15 plate appearances. Workman offers versatility, as he can play multiple positions in the infield. Chicago is hopeful that he can positively impact the roster.

Workman previously spent time in the Detroit Tigers organization. The Cubs acquired Workman via the Rule 5 Draft this past offseason. After making his MLB debut and playing nine games in the big leagues in 2025, Chicago ultimately designated him for assignment on Wednesday. That move led to Saturday's trade, as the White Sox clearly had some level of interest in the 25-year-old.

It remains to be seen what his immediate role will be with his new ball club. As the Sox rebuild, though, it wouldn't be surprising to see Workman receive an MLB opportunity sooner rather than later. Chicago is looking for players who can make important impacts at the moment.

The White Sox are set to play the Athletics in Sacramento on Saturday at 4:05 PM EST. Chicago, currently last in the American League Central with a 6-20 record, will try to get the job done on the west coast.

As for the Cubs, they will host the Philadelphia Phillies at 4:05 PM EST on Saturday. The Cubs' 17-10 record is good for first place in the National League Central.