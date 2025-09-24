Less than a week ago, the Chicago Cubs clinched a playoff berth and looked like they were going to cruise to the top NL Wild Card spot. Five straight losses later, the Cubs are just 1.5 games ahead of the San Diego Padres and are dealing with multiple health issues, with Rookie of the Year candidate Cade Horton the latest concern.

Horton was yanked after just three innings in Chicago's brutal 9-7 loss to the New York Mets on Tuesday. Horton left with the Cubs up 5-1, and that lead would grow to 6-1 before a bullpen collapse resulted in the fifth straight loss. It was unclear at first why the rookie was pulled early, but then it came out that he was dealing with back tightness and left the game as a precaution.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell confirmed this after the game and also added that Horton had been sick the last few days. Due to the combination of the back issue and the illness, Chicago “pulled the plug” on Horton's start, per Marquee Sports Network's Andy Martinez.

It's just another problem for the Cubs to deal with as they limp to the finish line. In addition to Horton, Chicago has been patiently waiting the return of star Kyle Tucker, who hasn't played since Sept. 2 due to a nagging calf injury that has healed much slower than expected. There's still hope that Tucker will be back in time for the playoffs, but time is running out.

Closer Daniel Palencia has also been out with an injury, throwing a wrench into the bullpen, though he's expected back soon. One of the Cubs' top starters, Justin Steele, suffered a season-ending injury early in the year.

Cade Horton has been electric

Regardless of whether the Cubs finish with the No. 4 or No. 5 seed in the playoffs, Horton is almost certainly in line to get a start in the NL Wild Card Round. The 24-year-old is 11-4 with a 2.67 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 118 innings this season, and he has been legitimately dominant in the second half. He's 8-1 with a minuscule 1.03 ERA since the All-Star break.

It doesn't seem as if this injury is serious, but hearing “back tightness” less than a week before the playoffs is scary. Chicago is hoping Horton will be good to go and that the team can hold that top Wild Card spot, which would give them a home playoff series.