The Chicago Cubs are still alive! After going down 0-2 in their NLDS series against the Milwaukee Brewers, fought back in Game 3. A tight 4-3 win over the Brew Crew meant that Chicago still has a chance to advance to the NL Championship Series.

However, the Cubs had to fight through hell and back in order to get this Game 3 dub. The Brewers were knocking on the Cubs' door in the eighth inning. Brad Keller was called in by Craig Counsell to put out a two-out fire, but Keller made things worse at first by walking the first batter he faced to put himself in a bases-loaded jam.

Keller absolutely locked in after that walk, though. Facing off against Jake Bauers, the Cubs reliever calmly struck out the Brewers hitter to strand all three runners. Finding his groove after that, Keller went 1-2-3 in the final inning, finishing the game and making sure the Cubs stay alive in the NLDS.

After the game, Counsell raved about Keller's performance. The Cubs manager was glad that the reliever was able to oversee work his way out of a bases-loaded jamwith an amazing 0-2 pitch.

“He made a really good pitch with two strikes… and got himself out of it.” Cubs skipper Craig Counsell on Brad Keller pitching out of a pivotal bases loaded jam in the 8th inning. https://t.co/fElfq4YZLB pic.twitter.com/94ZAzpz434 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) October 9, 2025

After leading 4-1 for most of the game, the Cubs faced a sudden onslaught from the Brewers in the eighth. Keller was subbed into the game with two runners on base and two outs. Giving up a hit in that scenario would have more than likely led to Milwaukee tying the game, and perhaps even taking the lead.

Thankfully for the Cubs, Keller was able to keep the Brewers' attack in check. Now, Chicago will fight one more time to force a potential Game 5 against Milwaukee.