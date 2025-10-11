As the Chicago Cubs prepare for their NL Division Series (NLDS) Game 5 matchup Saturday evening, manager Craig Counsell took some time to speak with the press. When asked about the 15-inning instant classic played by the Seattle Mariners and Detroit Tigers in ALDS Game 5, Counsell was effusive about the matchup. USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared Counsell's praise via X, formerly Twitter.

“That’s the best baseball has to offer,” Counsell said to Nightengale ahead of Game 5.

Indeed, it was. Many consider last night's marathon between the Tigers and Mariners to be one of the best depictions of playoff baseball. During the postseason, the regular season's extra innings “ghost runner” rule is not in effect. So, each team doesn't start with a runner on second base during the additional frame(s). The game will be played until a winner is determined, no matter how long it takes. As the Cubs prepare for their own Game 5 matchup, will they also need 15 innings to complete a historic comeback against the Brewers?

Can the Cubs complete a comeback, defeat Brewers to capture NLDS?

Article Continues Below

Counsell and his Brewers counterpart, Pat Murphy, have both elected to start relievers as the openers of Game 5. The Cubs will send veteran lefty Drew Pomeranz to the bump, while the Brewers will counter with Trevor Megill. It's just a sign of how much baseball has changed in the past 20 years. Since both sides have combined for over 20 runs in the first inning of this NLDS, Counsell and Murphy's strategies do make sense.

Pomeranz has plenty of postseason experience, pitching for the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, and Brewers in the annual tournament. In 14 playoff games, the 36-year-old is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 16.2 innings. He has the trust of Counsell. The entire Cubs pitching staff, outside of Matthew Boyd, should be available to pitch, according to the manager. How many arms will Chicago need to secure a Game 5 victory on the road in Milwaukee? Knowing Counsell, he'll do whatever it takes to make sure the Cubbies return to the NL Championship Series for the first time since 2017.