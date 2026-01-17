The Chicago Cubs recently signed third baseman Alex Bregman to a $175 million contract for five years. While bringing Bregman in for his talent was among the most obvious reasons to sign him, the 31-year-old's leadership has also been a consistent subject of discussion. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer recently commented on the motivation behind signing Bregman, via Marquee Sports Network.

“From an analytical standpoint, his production, his talent models out that it's a good contract,” Hoyer said. “Part of the motivation, how eager we were to sign him, was based on those intangibles. So, certainly a lot of the push we had was to bring in that personality and that leadership, but we wouldn't have done that if it didn't model out. Now, you have to be careful with that stuff… We are very sort of strict to making good analytically based decisions over and over, and I think if you start straying from that based on personality or leadership, I think it can be hard.

“But I will say, yes, in the case of Alex Bregman, it did give us that extra push to make sure we got that deal over the finish line.”

Alex Bregman will lead Cubs on and off the field

Bregman's skill set and production set the tone for contract discussions, but his leadership helped the Cubs feel motivated to get the deal done.

The veteran infielder has already earned two World Series championships. He's no stranger to winning and he knows how to lead the way. Bregman's leadership prowess was praised in Boston with the Red Sox last season.

He is hungry to continue winning. In fact, Bregman even changed his jersey number from two to three because he wants to win a third championship.

The Cubs feature a talented roster. With Bregman on board, this Chicago ball club should have a chance to seriously compete in the National League for years to come.