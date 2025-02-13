The Chicago Cubs were linked to Alex Bregman in MLB free agency before he recently agreed to a contract with the Boston Red Sox. Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer addressed the team's failure to sign Bregman on Thursday, via Jesse Rogers of ESPN.

“Obviously disappointed, great player, great fit,” Hoyer told reporters. “We definitely recognize the opportunity… Spent a lot of time talking about a pursuit of (Bregman)… It's free agency. Ultimately they got a deal and a structure and an amount that we couldn't match. That's just the nature of it, but thankful that I was able to pursue it. It was a really good opportunity and now we move forward.”

Bregman is one of the better third baseman in the sport. The Cubs would have liked to have signed him, but in the end they were unable to match the Red Sox's offer, as Hoyer said.

Chicago is in an interesting position at the moment. They feature a number of talented players on the roster. The Cubs could realistically win the National League Central in 2025. However, unless they surprise the MLB world, the Cubs do not appear to be a true championship contender.

One could make an argument that the Cubs should consider rebuilding. With that being said, it can also be argued that this ball club is a few pieces away from emerging as a legitimate contender.

The fact that Chicago was pursuing Bregman is indicative of their franchise direction. The Cubs seemingly want to compete, but they have work to do in order to accomplish their goals.

If Chicago plays well early in the season, they could add more help before the 2025 MLB trade deadline. If the Cubs struggle, though, a rebuild could become a more realistic option.

In other words, the first few months of the 2025 campaign will be of the utmost importance for the Cubs.