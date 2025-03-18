The Chicago Cubs have headed to Japan where they’ll kick off the 2025 season against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Tokyo Series. And top Cubs prospect Matt Shaw could make his MLB debut in the season opener.

Should Shaw earn the everyday third base job, he would be the first Cubs rookie to man the hot corner since Kris Bryant in 2015, MLB.com’s Jim Callis noted. Bryant went on to win NL Rookie of the Year that season before leading the Cubs to a World Series title and taking home NL MVP honors in 2016.

The Cubs’ top prospect is headed to Tokyo

The Cubs believe they’ve found the team’s next cornerstone infielder in Shaw. The 19th overall prospect in baseball has hit at all levels since being drafted by Chicago in 2023. Now he’s on the brink of his major league debut.

Shaw is getting the opportunity to break in at third base after the Cubs traded Isaac Paredes to the Houston Astros in the Kyle Tucker deal. While an oblique strain threatened his availability for the Tokyo Series, Shaw overcame the injury and returned to the team after a brief absence.

Shaw continued his hot hitting during spring training. While he was forced to miss 10 days with the injury, he got in six games and slashed .313/.421/.375. On Tuesday night Cubs fans will find out if it was enough to earn the starting nod from manager Craig Counsell.

It could come down to a matter of necessity as Chicago will be short an infielder in Tokyo. Second baseman Nico Hoerner won’t be playing in Japan as he’s still recovering after undergoing surgery on his flexor tendon in October. This cracks the door wide open for Shaw.

While Bryant is an obvious comparison for the rookie third baseman with plenty of offensive power, the Cubs hope Shaw has a different career arc.

Bryant experienced a sharp decline after leaving Chicago as injuries have severely impacted his career. He was traded to the San Francisco Giants in 2021 and then landed a massive seven-year, $182 million contract with the Colorado Rockies in 2022. But he’s played in just 159 games over the last three years and had the worst season of his career in 2024, taking the field just 37 times due to a back ailment.