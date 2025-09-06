As the Chicago Cubs push through the final month of a tight NL playoff race, the club is preparing for the possibility of losing a key contributor. Outfielder Kyle Tucker continues to battle a right calf injury, and Chicago is exploring roster contingencies in case he needs a stint on the injured list.

The latest injury update on Tucker came Saturday morning, when Cubs manager Craig Counsell described it as “a big day” for testing his calf. The team can backdate any potential IL move, which would allow the four-time All-Star to return as early as next weekend.

To prepare, the Cubs brought in their top prospect. ESPN’s Jesse Rogers took to his X (formerly known as Twitter), posting that the club had recalled Owen Caissie as a precaution.

“Cubs news this morning: Prospect Owen Caissie is in Chicago in case the team needs to put Kyle Tucker (calf) on the injured list, per a source. If so, team can backdate it a few days and he could return next weekend. Counsell called today a “big day” in terms of testing the calf”

The call-up of Caissie provides the Cubs with valuable outfield depth as they navigate a critical stretch of the season. The top prospect was acquired in the 2020 trade that sent pitcher Yu Darvish to the San Diego Padres. Caissie, 23-years-old, posted a .278 batting average with 19 home runs last season in Triple-A and is widely regarded for his raw power, strong arm, and long-term potential. While his 29% strikeout rate remains a concern, his offensive upside makes him a strong fit in right field.

The Cubs slugger has appeared in 133 games this season, hitting .270 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs, and an .854 OPS. Though productive, his performance has dipped since June, when his OPS peaked at .931. A leg fracture suffered last season, combined with the current calf strain, has hampered his durability during the Cubs playoff race.

As of Saturday morning, the Cubs hold a strong 81-60 record, sitting second in the NL Central, 5.5 games behind the Milwaukee Brewers. They currently lead the NL Wild Card race by 1.5 games and have won 13 of their last 20, including an 11-5 victory over the Nationals on Friday night.