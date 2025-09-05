The Chicago Cubs’ push toward October has hit a concerning snag with star outfielder Kyle Tucker battling another injury setback. Tucker, acquired from the Houston Astros in a blockbuster offseason trade, has already played a pivotal role in Chicago’s 2025 campaign. However, Cubs manager Craig Counsell’s latest update on his health has cast doubt on his immediate availability.

“Update from Craig Counsell after the Cubs win today: Tucker’s calf is no better. Tomorrow is a ‘big day’ re his progress. Can probably read that as an IL stint if he’s not improving,” ESPN’s Jesse Rogers reported.

The 28-year-old outfielder, who earned an All-Star selection in his first season with the Cubs, has endured an uneven year. After a strong first half, Tucker’s production dipped sharply as he tried to play through a fractured right hand suffered in June.

His slump drew frustration from fans, but his recent resurgence reminded everyone of his superstar potential. Over his last 11 games before the injury, Tucker was hitting .400 with a .489 on-base percentage, 1.289 OPS, and four home runs, fueling Chicago’s offense during a crucial stretch.

That momentum ended Tuesday when Tucker exited against the Atlanta Braves with left calf tightness. He missed the Cubs’ 11-5 win over the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field on Friday.

The timing could not be more difficult. Chicago stood at 80–60 before Friday’s game, five games back of the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, with their magic number to clinch a postseason spot down to 13.

In Kyle Tucker’s absence, the Cubs leaned on power to overpower Washington, blasting four home runs. Dansby Swanson got things rolling with a three-run homer in the first inning as part of a five-run outburst, joined by solo blasts from Reese McGuire, Nico Hoerner, and Ian Happ.

Javier Assad improved to 2-1, working 5 1/3 innings despite allowing four runs. Chicago’s offense showed life, scoring double-digit runs for the 17th time this season, and tying a franchise record with six different players reaching at least 20 home runs.

The Cubs also benefited from Pete Crow-Armstrong’s return to the lineup after Counsell recently gave him a multi-day break to regroup. The center fielder responded with two singles, both over 100 mph off the bat per Statcast, two sacrifice flies, three RBIs, and his 32nd stolen base of the year, helping carry the offense in Tucker’s absence.

For now, the Cubs can only wait for good news and hope their prized acquisition avoids a prolonged absence down the stretch.