The Chicago Cubs host the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night, looking for a series sweep. While the Milwaukee Brewers are running away with the NL Central, Chicago is roaring to a playoff berth. The one-year experiment with Kyle Tucker has worked out well so far for the Cubs, but a nagging injury could change things. Tucker will not play on Wednesday against the Braves, the seventh game he has missed this season.

“Felt it a decent amount coming in to today,” Tucker told Jesse Rogers after Tuesday's game. “I tried some treatment so I could get ahead of it before the game. … It felt all right and then just as the game went, just got a little more sore (and) tight.”

Craig Counsell ruled him out for Wednesday's game, citing Thursday's off day as an opportunity to get him two days off his feet. “We just have to see how he feels on Friday, and we will be cautious, absolutely here.”

There are two significant reasons to be cautious with Tucker's calf as September progresses. First, the Cubs will need him at the height of his powers to get through a deep National League in October. Tucker had a .931 OPS through June, but has a .716 OPS since. Combine that with a power outage from Pete Crow-Armstrong, and there are offensive concerns in Chicago.

That is why the Cubs are going to be careful with this injury. Tucker has no incentive to rush back onto the field too soon, as he is about to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time. He could break the bank with a $300 million deal if he ends the season with a bang. But calf concerns, which often come around as Achilles concerns, could change that.

After finishing the series with the Braves, the Cubs host the Washington Nationals.