The Chicago Cubs lost sole possession of the NL Central on Sunday as the red-hot Milwaukee Brewers moved into a tie for first place in the division. The Cubs plan to battle back by addressing their pitching needs at the MLB trade deadline as Chicago hopes to bolster its underwhelming rotation. But in the meantime, the team has recalled a promising starter from the minors.

The Cubs promoted Ben Brown from Triple-A while optioning struggling reliever Ethan Roberts to Iowa, per Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network.

Brown made his major league debut with the Cubs in 2024 and pitched well in 15 appearances and eight starts. However, a neck injury ended his season in June. He began the 2025 campaign coming out of the bullpen but soon joined the rotation.

The Cubs hoped Brown could help the team overcome Justin Steele’s season-ending elbow injury. However, the 25-year-old righty got off to a rocky start.

The Cubs bring back Ben Brown to boost rotation

May 13, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Ben Brown (32) delivers a pitch against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Brown showed flashes of dominance but ultimately struggled, with a 6.13 ERA and 1.525 WHIP in 16 appearances for Chicago. After allowing eight runs in five innings against the St. Louis Cardinals on June 23, the Cubs demoted Brown to the minors.

But since getting sent back to Triple-A, the second-year starter has looked sharp. Brown has produced a 1.00 ERA and 0.556 WHIP in two starts for Iowa. Now he’ll have another opportunity in the majors.

Brown will replace Roberts on the Cubs' active roster. The 27-year-old reliever allowed five earned runs over his last 2 2/3 innings, pushing his ERA to 6.00 on the season.

Regardless of Brown’s performance, the Cubs will be active at the trade deadline as they look to add a starter to the rotation.

After dominating the NL Central throughout the first half of the season, Chicago is suddenly in a battle for the division. The Brewers have won 10-straight games and 11 of their last 12, making up a four-game deficit in the last two weeks. Milwaukee is now tied with the Cubs for first place in the NL Central.

More Chicago Cubs News
Chicago Cubs right fielder Seiya Suzuki (27) hits a single against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Petco Park.
Seiya Suzuki making 1st-career CF start for Cubs after Pete Crow-Armstrong scratchScotty White ·
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) fields a ground ball against the Minnesota Twins during the first inning at Target Field.
MLB rumors: Pirates’ Ke’Bryan Hayes drawing interest from 3 playoff contendersBenjamin Adducchio ·
Chicago Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker (30) gestures after hitting a home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
MLB rumors: Ken Rosenthal drops truth bomb on Cubs, Red Sox’s trade deadline plansZachary Weinberger ·
Chicago Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) throws the ball against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Michael Busch celebrates Cubs ace Shota Imanaga after impressive showing vs. Red SoxBrayden Haena ·
Chicago Cubs President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer walks on the sidelines before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Boston Red Sox at Wrigley Field.
Jed Hoyer reveals Cubs’ strategy ahead of the trade deadlineBenjamin Adducchio ·
Chicago Cubs designated hitter Seiya Suzuki (27) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the first inning at Wrigley Field.
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki reveals why he declined Home Run Derby inviteAlex House ·