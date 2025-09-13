On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago Cubs not only lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 at Wrigley Field but also lost promising outfield prospect Owen Caissie, who exited the game with a concussion after a collision with the outfield wall.

The incident occurred in the third inning when Caissie made a catch before colliding with the wall, striking his head. Though he remained in the game briefly and even made a strong defensive play later, his condition worsened.

Manager Craig Counsell told the reporters after the game that Caissie showed concussion symptoms and was immediately placed under Major League Baseball’s protocols.

“Owen has concussion symptoms, so we've started kind of the Major League Baseball protocols for that, and we'll just evaluate him moving forward,” Counsell said. “He just kind of got gradually worse after the run into the wall, and you know about 45 minutes later it was he couldn't continue.”

Craig Counsell said Owen Caissie is dealing with concussion symptoms and is being evaluated. pic.twitter.com/b9aTotYOEN — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) September 13, 2025

Chicago recalled Caissie earlier in the morning from Triple-A Iowa, with the Cubs optioning Kevin Alcantara to make room. It marked Caissie’s second stint with Chicago in 2025 after debuting on August 14 at Toronto. In his first 11 big-league games, the 22-year-old hit .208 (5-for-24) with one double, one homer, and four RBIs. His recall offered a late-season chance to prove himself, but his second stint lasted just one game.

The loss of Caissie comes as the Cubs continue to evaluate young outfield talent amid injury issues elsewhere. A potential IL stint could increase playing time for utility player Willi Castro, who has already contributed across multiple positions.

Article Continues Below

The injury overshadowed what was otherwise a notable day at Wrigley Field. Before the game, the Cubs honored Anthony Rizzo, celebrating his retirement. In a fitting moment, Rizzo nearly caught rookie Moises Ballesteros' first career home run, which landed in the bleachers. Ballesteros became the 881st Cub to homer in franchise history, and the eighth first-time home run hitter for Chicago this season, joining Caissie, Castro, Carson Kelly, Reese McGuire, Matt Shaw, Kyle Tucker, and Justin Turner.

Chicago built a 3-0 lead behind Ballesteros’ blast and a two-run double by Dansby Swanson. Colin Rea pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing three runs with five strikeouts. Michael Busch later added his 27th homer of the year in the seventh, giving the Cubs a 4-3 advantage. Rays starter Drew Rasmussen lasted five innings, surrendering three runs on four hits and three walks while striking out five.

The Cubs bullpen, however, could not protect the lead. Junior Caminero tied the game with his 43rd homer in the eighth, leaving him three shy of Carlos Peña’s Rays franchise record. Then, Nick Fortes opened the ninth with a 421-foot homer off Brad Keller, snapping the reliever’s streak of 22 consecutive scoreless appearances dating back to July 12.

Chicago threatened in the bottom of the ninth with runners on the corners and no outs, but Swanson was thrown out at home.

Rays closer Pete Fairbanks then struck out Busch and Ian Happ to record his 26th save in 31 chances and sealed Tampa Bay’s 5-4 win.

The Cubs’ three-game winning streak came to an end, with their record now at 84-64. They will attempt to rebound Sunday in the series finale before embarking on their final road trip of the 2025 season.