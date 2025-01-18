Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong is planning to rob Cody Bellinger of a home run in 2025. Crow-Armstrong recently made the admission while discussing something he believes would be fun to occur during the 2025 campaign, via Marquee Sports Network.

“You know what I think would be the most fun is when we go to the Bronx and play the Yankees and I take one away from our old friend Cody Bellinger,” Crow-Armstrong said with a smile on his face.

The Cubs traded Bellinger to the New York Yankees this offseason. Crow-Armstrong, a young outfielder, will play a big role in helping to replace Bellinger's production in 2025.

The 22-year-old appeared in 123 games played in 2024. He slashed just .237/.286/.384/.670 during that span. Crow-Armstrong displayed some power potential with 10 home runs, and he also stole 27 bases. A centerfielder, Crow-Armstrong is known for his speed and defensive prowess. If he is able to find consistency at the plate, he has a realistic chance to become an all-around reliable player in the big leagues.

Crow-Armstrong was previously a top prospect before making his MLB debut during the 2023 campaign. The Cubs believe he can become a star despite his offensive struggles so far at the big league level. Perhaps he will find his footing in 2025 with the Cubs.

As for Bellinger, he is ready for a fresh start with the Yankees. The veteran outfielder is no stranger to playing in a big market after spending the first portion of his MLB career in Los Angeles with the Dodgers.

Bellinger spent two seasons in Chicago with the Cubs. He played well in 2023 but endured an up and down 2024 season.

With the Cubs in an uncertain position at the moment, trading him was a reasonable decision. Chicago is not necessarily completely rebuilding, but they are trying to re-tool in order to make a postseason run soon.

Crow-Armstrong may receive his opportunity to rob Bellinger of a home run when the Yankees host the Cubs from July 11-July 13.