After clinching their spot in the postseason, the Chicago Cubs are now plotting their potentially deep playoff run. Still, the Cubs would need to put together a magical performance to match their World Series run from 2016.

Chicago managed to break the curse and win their first championship since 1908 on the back on some now franchise legends. Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Ben Zobrist are usually amongst the players most heavily connected to the World Series win. On the pitching side, it's hard to ignore the performance of starter Kyle Hendricks.

Hendricks is currently signed with the Los Angeles Angels. But when he retires, he will be remembered for his time with the Cubs. That time seems to be looming, as Hendricks has reportedly told friends he is planning to retire, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“Angels starter Kyle Hendricks, who helped lead the Chicago Cubs to the 2016 World Series championship, has informed friends that he expects to retire after the season,” Nightengale wrote.

The right-hander started two games during the Word Series, pitching nine innings total. He allowed just one run and three walks while striking out eight. His Game 3 start resulted in a 1-0 loss for the Cubs, despite his performance. But he also started Game 7, which went in Chicago's favor 8-7, clinching the World Series.

Over his 11 year run with the Cubs, Hendricks held a 3.68 ERA and a 1,259/364 K/BB ratio. During that 2016, he won the ERA title with a 2.13 mark. And if this is really when Hendricks decides to hang up his cleats, he'll always have the 2016 World Series run to hang his hat on.