The Chicago Cubs are closely monitoring All-Star starter Matthew Boyd as the regular season heads into its final stretch. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, rumor has it that Cubs officials are keeping a close watch on his workload. Boyd has emerged as one of the rotation’s most reliable arms. He has already thrown 153 ⅓ innings, the most on the team, marking his highest total since 2019.

For the Cubs, Matthew Boyd has been a key piece this season, but his rising workload raises concerns about fatigue and sustainability.

The Cubs enter September with a 78-58 record, sitting second behind the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central. While catching Milwaukee remains a challenge, Chicago is well-positioned to secure a wild card spot. With the playoff race tightening, every start from Boyd carries extra weight as the team looks to solidify its postseason push.

Boyd earned his first All-Star selection since 2019 thanks to a dominant first half. He posted a stellar 2.34 ERA before the break, anchoring the Cubs’ rotation and proving his value as a reliable veteran. That success sparked plenty of Cubs rumors linking Boyd to postseason plans. However, the second half tells a different story. Since the break, his ERA has climbed to 4.10, suggesting signs of wear and tear as the innings mount and opposing hitters adjust.

For Cubs fans, Matthew Boyd’s performance will be pivotal in shaping the playoff picture. The team needs stability from its starting rotation to stay competitive, especially with several division rivals making late surges. While Boyd has exceeded expectations so far, the Cubs must balance riding his momentum with managing his long-term health.

Over the past three seasons combined, Boyd pitched only 146 innings. This year’s workload marks a significant leap and could affect his effectiveness down the stretch.

Still, the Cubs’ confidence in Boyd remains strong. His veteran presence, ability to control games, and postseason experience make him a vital piece for Chicago’s stretch run. Expect the coaching staff to monitor his outings closely, possibly limiting high-stress innings to keep him fresh for October.

If Matthew Boyd can rediscover his All-Star form, the Cubs’ rotation could become a deciding factor in the playoff race. The coming weeks will reveal whether Boyd’s early-season dominance returns or if fatigue continues to impact his performance.