The Chicago Cubs are back on the postseason stage this October, and veteran shortstop Dansby Swanson made sure to thank the city that has rallied around them. After the Cubs knocked off the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series, Swanson delivered an emotional message to Chicago fans who packed Wrigley Field.

The Cubs took to their official X (formerly known as Twitter), posting a clip of Swanson reflecting on how it felt to eliminate the Padres on the postseason stage.

“Take me back to my childhood. Just, I love this game. I love to compete. I love my teammates. This is an incredible group of men, and I couldn’t be more proud to be here.”

The 2021 World Series champ went on to thank the fanbase, acknowledging how much energy they brought in helping the Cubs secure their first postseason series win since 2017. The victory was fueled by defense, pitching depth, and timely hits. Michael Busch provided a solo homer, Pete Crow-Armstrong drove in a run, and Jameson Taillon threw four shutout innings before the bullpen slammed the door.

Defensively, Swanson was central, turning a critical double play in the sixth inning and cleanly fielding a grounder in the eighth to stop a late Padres push. His bat chipped in as well with a bases-loaded walk, adding to Chicago’s balanced effort. Through the series, Swanson hit .222 with two hits, one RBI, and a run scored, but his leadership proved even more valuable than his stat line.

For the Cubs, the series win marked a long-awaited breakthrough. The crowd of 40,895 at Wrigley created a playoff atmosphere that evoked memories of Chicago’s 2016 run, and Swanson’s words underscored how much the moment meant to the team.

Now the Cubs turn their attention to the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS, where manager Craig Counsell will face his former club. With Swanson’s voice setting the tone in the clubhouse and Chicago’s young core gaining confidence, the Cubs enter the next round with momentum and belief.