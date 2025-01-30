The Chicago Cubs have been busy in the trade market this winter. They picked up outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly in separate trades with the Houston Astros and sent Cody Bellinger to the New York Yankees. But according to reports, they might not be done. The Padres and Cubs have discussed a trade for Dylan Cease that could shake up the NL Central.

Expand Tweet

“One team to watch in the potential of moving Dylan Cease…is the Chicago Cubs,” MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported. “Here's why; they have seven of the top 100 prospects according to MLBpipeline.com.”

Morosi pinpointed Owen Caissie, who was the Cubs' number two prospect in the 2024 rankings. He is MLB-ready at just 22 years old and could fill the outfield role immediately. That would be a high price to pay for just one year of Dylan Cease but an extension could be hammered out in Chicago.

Cease spent the first five years of his career on the southside of Chicago with the White Sox. This trade would send him back to the Windy City but in a Cubs uniform. Should the Padres trade Dylan Cease and are the Cubs a good fit?

Should Dylan Cease head to the Cubs?

The Cubs missed the playoffs after making Craig Counsell the highest-paid manager in MLB history. But his former team, the Milwaukee Brewers, still won the NL Central so they needed to improve on the field. They got one of the best players moved this offseason in Tucker but could bolster their rotation with a Dylan Cease trade.

Just one year after trading for Dylan Cease, the Padres may move him this winter. Morosi explained why on MLB Network, “For the Padres, they are buffing up against more of a payroll restriction now than they had a year ago.” Their ownership situation has changed drastically with the passing of Peter Siedler and is negatively impacting the roster.

While the Cubs got great production from Shota Imanaga in his rookie season, they need better depth in their rotation. Dylan Cease would be the best pitcher traded this offseason. He would help them compete with the Brewers while the Pirates and Reds keep rising.

The Padres need to get an MLB-ready outfielder back in the deal. With Pete Crow-Armstrom, Seiya Suzuki, Tucker, and Ian Happ on the MLB team, they can part with Caissie. That should be the baseline package they ask for in a Cease trade.