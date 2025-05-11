Both the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers lead their divisions at the moment. From their season-opening series in Japan to the middle of May, this season has gone well for both teams. However, the Cubs' biggest offseason acquisition, outfielder Kyle Tucker, is still slated to hit free agency this upcoming winter. The stud outfielder will likely have a robust market, and according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers could very well join the Cubs in the bidding for Tucker this upcoming offseason.

“The Los Angeles Dodgers plan to jump into the free-agent fray for Cubs outfielder Kyle Tucker this winter,” wrote Nightengale in his article posted Sunday. “They may not be the high bidder, but they’ll surely keep everyone honest just as they did when they were in the Juan Soto sweepstakes.”

Although this news in itself is not surprising, it can be wild to think that Tucker could be added to a team absolutely loaded with stars. Imagine him in a lineup with Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Will Smith. Fans and analysts have already questioned when is it enough? After winning the World Series last year, the team went out and acquiring rookie starter Roki Sasaki plus solidified their bullpen with the addition of Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates. For now, it seems as if joining the Dodgers is a player's best chance at winning a title. And honestly, who can blame Tucker if he did decide to call Dodger Stadium is home for the foreseeable future?

Would Kyle Tucker leave Cubs to join stacked Dodgers roster?

Even if the Dodgers do decide to join Tucker's sweepstakes, there's no guarantee they will lock him in. They've already spent an exorbitant amount on their payroll. Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has always preferred developing players rather than buying them. Would Tucker's price tag be too high for Los Angeles considering the payroll they already have?

It's certainly a possibility. Furthermore, Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer likely does not want his superstar right fielder leaving in free agency next winter. If there's a player that the Ricketts need to open up their checkbook for, it's Tucker. The ultimate question remains though: will they actually do so? Or will they allow another talented player to walk out the door?