The Chicago Cubs (32-21) have been one of the most successful teams in the National League this season. The source of their success has been a relentless offensive attack that has seen them become the highest-scoring team in baseball, one that regularly sees its hitters drive the ball over the fence. Several of their victories have seen them come from behind with dramatic offensive explosions, many in the late innings.

Manager Craig Counsell expected to have a contending team this season, and the Cubs have a two-game lead over the surprising St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Central. The team has seen Seiya Suzuki, Kyle Tucker and Dansby Swanson launch double-digit home run totals through the first third of the season, but all of those performances pale in comparison to the impact of second-year outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong.

The speedy and athletic Crow-Armstrong has shown dramatic growth and improvement from his rookie season with the Cubs. Instead of using his quickness and athleticism as his primary offensive tools, Crow-Armstrong has developed into a full-fledged power hitter. He has played 51 games with 216 plate appearances and he is slashing .283/.313/.580 with 14 home runs and 46 runs batted in.

Crow-Armstrong slashed .237/.286/.384 with 10 home runs and 47 RB in 123 games and 410 plate appearances a year ago.

Crow-Armstrong's improvement with Cubs comes from change in approach

The speedy Cubs outfielder is not a huge man at 6-0 and 184 pounds. Tom Verducci of the MLB Network broke down the changes he has made in his swing and explained why he has been able to impact so many games with his power.

Crow-Armstrong used his stride at the plate to get on base and deliver occasional power in his at bats. His weight was evenly distributed between his front and back leg, and as he stepped into the pitch, the position of his head would change. As a result, it was harder for him to make consistent solid contact with the ball because his head was not at the same level throughout his swing.

His approach has changed dramatically. His weight is now primarily on his back leg, and as the pitcher releases the baseball, Crow-Armstrong is no longer striding. Instead, he is picking up his lead foot and placing it down in its original position.

This is a timing mechanism and it allows him to keep his head in a steady position. As a result, he is making solid contact with the baseball and the results have allowed him to become one of the most impactful players in the sport.

Crow-Armstrong has become one of the game's most interesting and exciting players. If he can keep it up throughout the rest of the season, he will become a legitimate MVP candidate.