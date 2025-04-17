The Chicago White Sox and manager Will Venable announced that they will be calling up to join the team on Thursday before they face the Athletics. Quero will join Luis Robert Jr. on the active roster ahead of his MLB debut.

Quero is the 62nd-ranked prospect in baseball according to MLB Pipeline. He will likely make his professional debut behind the plate after spending a few days with the team. The move is one of the bigger ones of Venables' tenure as manager after he joined the White Sox last year.

As Venables is trying to instill a new culture in the White Sox clubhouse as the franchise continues to rebuild. Bringing in Quero could provide an injection of youth that the team needs. Fans are hoping that the team will focus on its younger players and move on from veterans like Luis Robert Jr.

Venables' decision to call up Quero before a series against the Athletics is a smart decision. The young catcher has a chance to build confidence in the majors. He and other White Sox prospects are crucial in the team's rebuild.

Fans and former MLB players have spoken highly of Venables since he took the job in Chicago. Under his leadership, the team is building back towards where they were in 2021. However, the team has some tough decisions to make before then.

Luis Robert Jr. is one of the more popular names in trade rumors, and contenders will be asking about him. The White Sox are not in a position to compete this year, so flipping Robert for future assets is crucial. Although the team has set a high asking price for him in past seasons.

Regardless of what the team does via trade, Quero, along with Sean Burke and other prospects, is key. If they are able to transition into the majors well, the White Sox rebuild might be faster than expected.