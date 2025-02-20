The Chicago White Sox and Joey Gallo agreed on a Minor League deal last week, but he was surprised by manager Will Venable. While Gallo and the current White Sox manager played together, it always caught the former All-Star's eye. Following putting the ink to paper for a chance to make the roster, Gallo showed love to the current manager.

“When I played with him, I thought, ‘He’s going to manage one day,’” Gallo said via Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“There’s guys you’re around in the clubhouse that have manager-type vibes and are very respected throughout all of baseball, respected throughout the whole clubhouse. He was one of those guys always, was always helping younger guys. And you could tell he had a natural leadership type of personality. It was easy to see that he would be a manager one day.”

After the White Sox had the worst season in franchise history, Venable knew what he signed up for. However, as a player's manager, he understands what is needed. As Gallo mentioned, he commands respect not only through words but also through actions.

Joey Gallo's approval of Will Venable is good for the White Sox

Gallo has been a veteran in the league for quite some time. As mentioned before, he's an All-Star and a Gold Glove winner. His numbers might not be the best, but he commands respect. Even with the White Sox signing him to a Minor League deal, it shows that he's willing to put in the work.

Plus, Gallo has been around a plethora of quality managers in his career. From Dave Roberts to Aaron Boone, he's been around managers who were once players. They understand the game from a player perspective, as well as a managerial one. The former Texas Ranger feels that Venable can insert himself into the conversation.

Still, expectations around the franchise are low. Winning 41 games is brutal, for the players, fans, and the organization as a whole. The former Los Angeles Dodgers play will have his work cut out for him. Regardless of whether Gallo makes the main roster or not, his respect for Venable can be felt throughout the organization.

Luckily, the new manager will have all of Spring Training to dictate how his team will operate for the regular season. Achieving respect of your players is a great first step. Establishing a new culture in the team will be a main prerogative for Venable and the White Sox.