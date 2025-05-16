The Chicago White Sox are having another nightmare season, sitting at 14-30. The whole claim to fame for this ball club so far in 2025 is the new Pope being from the Windy City. In fact, he was a fan at the 2005 World Series.

During Friday's Crosstown Classic with the Chicago Cubs, five White Sox fans decided to have some fun and dress as the Pope, whose real name is Robert Prevost:

A bunch of White Sox fans dressed up as the Pope for their game vs. the Cubs

Funny stuff. I mean, White Sox supporters have to try and enjoy ballgames somehow. The results on the diamond definitely aren't bringing them any smiles. Prevost, who was born in 1955, had the chance to enjoy the success of Chicago at times throughout his life. They made the World Series when he was just four years old before making it again in '05.

At Game 1 in '05, a five-year-old kid named Eddie Schmit attended the Fall Classic with his father and grandfather, who ended up becoming close friends with Prevost over the next 20 years. Schmidt spoke to Soxon35th.com about the relationship the two built:

“They became really good friends over the past two decades,” Eddie explained. “I mean, they would go to Sox games whenever he was in town. They would go to dinner. They were always really good friends. And later on, he just became a friend of our entire families, which was kind of cool.

“[Pope Leo XIV] was like family, almost,” Eddie explained. “He was always around, to say the least.”

“I would like to say we still kind of do have that contact, but I don’t know if we’re going to be reaching out to him anytime soon,” joked Eddie. “He’s probably really busy at the moment.”

The White Sox can be proud that the new Pope is cheering on his hometown team from afar. Maybe that could help them finally be competitive again.

Probably not, though.