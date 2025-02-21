The Chicago White Sox have sparked fan outrage after re-signing pitcher Mike Clevinger for a third straight year. Despite his history of underperformance and off-field issues, they continue to bring him back.

Fans, already upset by offseason moves, are questioning the decision to bring Clevinger back, even on a minor league deal. With this minor league deal, he also receives an invitation to this year's spring training.

One fan summed it up by saying, “All the good Chris Getz has done with his front office, manager, and the Crochet trade is thrown down the drain by bringing back this piece of s**t.”

While Clevinger's 2022-23 season wasn't terrible, with a 3.77 ERA across 24 starts, his strikeout rate remained below average. That led to a quiet market for him in the offseason. After signing a $12MM deal in 2023, he opted out of another $12 million in 2024 to test the market.

But after no teams showed interest, he returned to Chicago on a reduced $4 million contract in early April.

Clevinger’s lack of interest in free agency came as little surprise. His strikeout rate has been on the decline for two consecutive seasons, and his injury history has made teams wary. Despite his 3.77 ERA in 2022-23, his struggles to miss bats and consistent health concerns left him as a lower-tier option for teams in need of pitching depth.

On top of his on-field issues, Clevinger's past off-field troubles continue to haunt his career. Accusations of domestic violence arose against him in 2022, but an investigation exonerated him, and he faced no suspension. Despite clearing his name, the allegations impacted his reputation and likely contributed to the cold reception he received in free agency.

For a fanbase desperate to see progress, the decision to bring Clevinger back after a year of minimal production is a tough pill to swallow. With all eyes on the future of the franchise under new leadership, the signing feels like a step backward.