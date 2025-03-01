Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has found his name in trade rumors for numerous months. His time in the Windy City could be coming to an end, especially with the franchise expected to have another disappointing season. They may look to finally move the veteran.

Garrett Crochet, Yoan Moncada, Tim Anderson, and Jose Abreu are all gone. Robert Jr. is the only one remaining from the White Sox core. Regardless, he's trying to live in the moment as a member of the Chicago roster, no matter what happens.

Via MLB.com:

“I try to enjoy this time here. I try to enjoy being with my teammates and the clubhouse. Just trying to enjoy the whole experience.”

When Crochet was moved to the Boston Red Sox, Robert felt like he was next:

“Yes, a little bit,” Robert said. “I know during the offseason there were a lot of rumors flying around and you see reports with my name in there. But my agent told me, ‘If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen. But don’t try to pay attention to it.”

His family are on the same page as well:

“They said it’s something we can’t control and at the same time, just like me, they are kind of anxious to see what’s going to happen because they’ve seen me just play for this one team here, right?” Robert said. “Like I said before, this has been the only team I’ve played for. But that’s part of this business. Nothing we can control.”

After an impressive 2023 campaign, 2024 was difficult for Robert Jr due to injuries. He played in just 100 games, slashing .224 with 14 home runs. That's compared to a .268 average and 38 long balls in '23 where Robert Jr was also named an All-Star.

We'll see if he can find that brilliance again, whether he remains in a White Sox uniform or not.