Mike Clevinger is gearing up for an unexpected shift in his career, embracing a transition from starting pitcher to high-leverage reliever as he returns to the Chicago White Sox on a minor-league deal. The 34-year-old, who has started 142 of his 156 career games, now finds himself preparing for a role out of the bullpen, a challenge he seems eager to take on.

“Sounds fun,” Clevinger said Sunday at Camelback Ranch. “It’s an interesting new challenge.”

Clevinger’s 2024 season was cut short after just four starts, where he posted a 0-3 record with a 6.75 ERA before undergoing disc replacement surgery in his neck in August. Now fully healthy, he’s embracing his new opportunity as a reliever and adjusting to a completely different mindset.

“One thing that changed me as a starter early on in my career was taking that closer mentality into each inning,” Clevinger explained. “That part, just navigating the routine… it’s going to be about finding the flow of things.”

As a starter, Clevinger followed a regimented schedule, pitching every fifth day. Moving to the bullpen means he could be called upon multiple times a week, sometimes on back-to-back days. While the adjustment is significant, Clevinger believes he will thrive in the new role. “I don’t think it will be a problem,” he said. “Mitigate each day to try to get back out there and go back-to-back days, three games in a row, and find that flow.”

The White Sox bullpen remains in flux, and manager Will Venable sees potential in Clevinger’s ability to handle late-game situations. General manager Chris Getz even hinted that Clevinger could be in the mix for the closer role, depending on how things develop throughout Spring Training. With Chicago in a rebuilding phase, finding veteran stability in the bullpen could be crucial.

While Clevinger’s future in baseball looked uncertain following his season-ending surgery, he now considers it a blessing in disguise. “It was probably the easiest recovery I ever had,” Clevinger said. “That first night after surgery, I slept better than I had in probably six months. I was throwing two weeks after that, and now I feel as healthy as I have since 2019.”

The surgery addressed lingering numbness in his hand and forearm, symptoms that had been affecting his velocity and performance. Initially fearing Thoracic Outlet Syndrome, Clevinger is relieved to have regained full strength.

“My [scapula] mobility got a lot better. I was sleeping better. I was throwing bullpens again. By the time I got back to lifting and throwing, all the numbness in my hand, the forearm muscles shutting down, all that stuff had already stopped,” he added.

Clevinger is no stranger to Chicago, having pitched for the team the past two seasons. His 2023 campaign was solid, as he posted a 3.77 ERA in 24 starts, but a late signing in 2024 led to a delayed start and ultimately injury struggles.

Now back with the White Sox on a minor league deal, Clevinger is excited to contribute in any way possible. “It’s just good to be back around familiar faces,” he said. “I’m happy to have the opportunity.”

With his health restored and a new role to embrace, Clevinger has the chance to reinvent himself as a dominant bullpen piece. If successful, he could not only provide much-needed stability for the White Sox but also boost his trade value as a potential midseason asset.