The New York Yankees pulled off a thrilling comeback on Saturday night, rallying to beat the Atlanta Braves 12-9 at Truist Park. Down to their final out in a tied game, Trent Grisham came up huge, launching a dramatic grand slam off a 1-1 pitch from Braves closer Raisel Iglesias. The blast broke the 8-8 tie and sent the Yankees charging into the lead, sealing a chaotic contest full of momentum swings, defensive lapses, and late-inning heroics.

The Yankees trailed 5-0 by the fourth inning after rookie starter Will Warren surrendered five runs in 3.2 innings, including a solo homer to Michael Harris II and a three-run shot to Ozzie Albies. Warren’s night unraveled on a fundamental mistake when he failed to cover first base, allowing an infield single that scored a fifth run.

Even after falling behind early and being down 7-2 in the fifth, the Yankees clawed back. Anthony Volpe led the rally with a two-run homer, his first since July 5, snapping a 12-for-100 slump. Volpe wasn’t done. After contributing an RBI sac fly in the Yankees’ four-run sixth, he crushed a game-tying solo homer in the eighth off Dylan Lee, his first career multi-homer game. Volpe finished the night 2-for-4 with four RBI and two home runs, bringing his season total to 12.

The Yankees' sixth-inning surge began with the bases loaded and no outs against former Yankee Enyel De Los Santos, who walked three batters. Jazz Chisholm Jr. drove in a run with a single, Matt Olson’s error on a Grisham grounder brought in another, and Volpe and Austin Wells added RBIs to cut the Braves’ lead to 7-6. After another Braves run in the sixth, Cody Bellinger answered with a solo homer, his 17th of the year, to make it 8-7.

Reliever Luke Weaver was pivotal, stranding the bases loaded in the seventh. That set the stage for Grisham, who smashed his 17th homer of the season and third career grand slam in the ninth, after Paul Goldschmidt doubled, Aaron Judge was intentionally walked, and Giancarlo Stanton earned a free pass to load the bases.

Devin Williams gave up a run in the bottom of the ninth but sealed the victory, keeping the Yankees (54-44) within three games of the AL East-leading Blue Jays. The Braves, despite two strong nights from Albies, dropped to 43-54 and remain 11 games under .500.

The Yankees will take on the Braves one last time this weekend, with Sunday’s series finale set to begin at 1:35 p.m.