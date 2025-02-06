Slugger Pete Alonso is staying in Queens. The New York Mets and Alonso have agreed to a two-year, $54 million contract, according to multiple reports. The deal includes a $10 million signing bonus and an opt-out after the first season, giving the star first baseman the flexibility to re-enter free agency next year.

Alonso has been a cornerstone of the Mets’ lineup since his rookie season in 2019, when he smashed a record-breaking 53 home runs and won the National League Rookie of the Year award. Now heading into his seventh MLB season, he remains one of the league’s premier power hitters.

Despite some speculation about Alonso’s future with the Mets, the two sides ultimately came to an agreement. ESPN’s Jeff Passan confirmed the deal on social media, while Bob Nightengale of USA Today noted, “Mets win the winter stare-down contest and get Alonso at just $54 million.”

Pete Alonso returns to the Mets to team up with Juan Soto, eyeing a World Series ring

Alonso has made it clear in the past that he wanted to remain with the Mets long-term. Even after a 2024 season that saw a slight dip in his production—hitting .240 with 34 home runs—he continued to be a vital piece of the Mets’ offense. With a .249 career batting average and 192 career home runs, Alonso’s power remains his calling card, and he has consistently been one of the most durable players in baseball.

Since making his debut, Alonso has played at least 152 games in every full MLB season, a level of reliability the Mets will count on again in 2025. His return also provides stability to a team looking to build on a strong second-half performance in 2024, which saw the Mets surge into the playoffs and reach the NLCS.

The opt-out clause in Alonso’s contract gives him control over his future. If he has a strong 2025 campaign, he could test free agency again for a long-term deal. However, if he chooses to stay, he will earn $24 million in 2026.

Alonso’s return keeps one of the Mets’ biggest fan favorites in New York and ensures that the team retains one of the best power hitters in baseball. Now, with a revamped roster and an eye on a deeper postseason run, the Mets will hope their homegrown slugger can help lead them to their ultimate goal—a World Series championship.