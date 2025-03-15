Cincinnati Reds phenom Elly De La Cruz continues to amaze fans, opponents, and even some of the most experienced baseball minds. The latest to heap praise on the 23-year-old superstar? None other than Reds legend and Hall of Famer Barry Larkin.

Larkin, who spent his entire 19-year MLB career with the Reds and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2012, recently marveled at De La Cruz’s instincts and baseball intelligence.

“His baseball IQ is off the absolute charts! It's amazing how he sees and anticipates the game… he sees things before they happen,” Larkin said via MLB Network on X, formerly Twitter.

That level of anticipation was on full display during a recent spring training game against the Colorado Rockies when De La Cruz pulled off a jaw-dropping baserunning sequence that even left Reds manager Terry Francona in disbelief.

Elly De La Cruz left Reds manager Terry Francona in shock

In the fourth inning of Tuesday’s matchup, De La Cruz reached first base on an infield single, using his elite speed to beat out the throw. A few pitches later, after a pitch hit Austin Hays, the Reds had runners on first and second with no outs. That’s when De La Cruz made magic happen.

As Rockies catcher Drew Romo attempted to throw out Hays at second base on a double steal, De La Cruz swiped third without hesitation. But instead of stopping there, he kept running—scoring from second base without the ball ever leaving the infield. Francona, who has seen just about everything in his four decades in baseball, couldn’t believe what he had witnessed.

“They say that you may see something when you come to a game that you've never seen before. I've never seen that,” Francona said, per The Enquirer (Cincinnati). “When he left third, I'm like, ‘No, no, no, no. Good play.' I mean, that's as athletic and instinctual as you're ever gonna see. My goodness sakes. That was incredible.”

Originally, the play was scored as one stolen base with De La Cruz advancing home on the throw. However, after review, the official scorer changed it to credit De La Cruz with two stolen bases on the same play—a testament to his aggressive baserunning and awareness. While De La Cruz’s elite speed is what catches the eye, Francona believes his instincts are just as impressive.

“Everybody sees the physical stuff, but if he doesn’t keep his head up and know where the ball is, that doesn’t happen,” Francona added.

De La Cruz led the Majors in stolen bases in 2024 with 67, but his accomplishments extend far beyond just swiping bags. He became the first shortstop in MLB history to record 25 or more home runs and 65 or more stolen bases in a single season. Additionally, he became the fastest player in MLB history to reach 100 stolen bases and 100 extra-base hits, accomplishing the feat in just 251 games—two fewer than the previous record-holder, Juan Samuel.

The Reds’ young star also joined elite company as just the third player in the modern era (since 1900) to tally at least 100 stolen bases within his first two MLB seasons, joining Vince Coleman (217 SB, 1985-86) and the legendary Rickey Henderson (133 SB, 1979-80).

With his rare combination of speed, power, and intelligence, De La Cruz is redefining what it means to be a five-tool player. As Larkin, Francona, and the rest of the baseball world continue to take notice, one thing is certain—this is only the beginning for Cincinnati’s electrifying young star.